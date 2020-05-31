GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau Unibanco upgraded shares of GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight Capital lowered shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GeoPark stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 241,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,902. The company has a market cap of $504.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $22.62.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a positive return on equity of 61.54%. The firm had revenue of $133.24 million during the quarter.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

