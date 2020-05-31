Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Releases Earnings Results

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 60.05%. The firm had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.58 million.

Shares of GLNG opened at $7.93 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.