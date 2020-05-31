Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of GTN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.94. 802,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,113. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 580.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gray Television by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

