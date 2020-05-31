Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GGAL. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of GGAL stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 14,388,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $39.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 180,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after buying an additional 144,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 323,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after buying an additional 446,923 shares during the period. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

