HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

IMMU has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Immunomedics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of IMMU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.59. 3,354,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,955. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 3.38. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

See Also: Market Indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit