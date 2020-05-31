HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

IMMU has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Immunomedics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of IMMU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.59. 3,354,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,955. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 3.38. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

