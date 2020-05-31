HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,899. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

