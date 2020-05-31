Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

NASDAQ HMTV traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $2,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 103.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

