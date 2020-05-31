HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.02 Million

Analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to report sales of $14.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.04 million to $17.54 million. HEXO reported sales of $11.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $52.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.43 million to $59.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $93.90 million, with estimates ranging from $64.33 million to $135.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.15 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.62.

NASDAQ:HEXO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,003,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 40.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,714,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HEXO by 143.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 3,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in HEXO by 16.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 708,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 101,460 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in HEXO by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

