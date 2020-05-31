Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $16.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

In other news, VP Kenneth Norwood purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,012.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 31,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4,750.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 378,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 370,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. 539,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 37.74%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

