Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.77.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 539,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

In other news, VP Kenneth Norwood bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $314,012.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 585,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 169,482 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,346,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 209,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 396,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

