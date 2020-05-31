Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of HOTH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 616,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Anthony Hayes sold 400,000 shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

