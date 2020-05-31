Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HTHT. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, March 29th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, China International Capital upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.01.

Shares of HTHT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,859. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,380,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,940,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,591 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,934,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,921,000 after purchasing an additional 384,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 496,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.