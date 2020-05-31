HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HYRE. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of HyreCar stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 175.96% and a negative net margin of 80.33%. The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HyreCar by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in HyreCar by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 652,292 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in HyreCar by 44.6% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in HyreCar during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

