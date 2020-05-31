I/O Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $28,396.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $28,396.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00810486 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00028801 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00195390 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,190,611 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

