ICON Trading Up 4.7% This Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OKEx, Huobi and Allbit. ICON has a total market cap of $179.72 million and approximately $35.39 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.02045617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00180581 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,259,590 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Huobi, Bitbns, Upbit, DragonEX, Allbit, ABCC, Hotbit, Bithumb, OKEx, IDEX, Rfinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, OOOBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

