Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $187.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Illinois Tool is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, enterprise initiatives and the policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely. Notably, the enterprise initiative contributed 120 basis points to the operating margin in the first quarter of 2020. Its cost-reduction actions will likely help in offsetting some of the pandemic-induced financial burdens. In the past three months, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, for 2020, it withdrew its previously issued projections due to the pandemic. For the second quarter, it expects a sales decline of 30-40% year over year, with Automotive OEM declining 60-70%. Operating income is expected to be $200-$400 million and free cash flow to exceed $500 million in the second quarter. Forex woes and high debts might be dragging, though healthy liquidity is a relief.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.00.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $172.46. 1,397,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,481. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

