Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBCP. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $13.82. 85,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,043. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $302.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Missad acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Insiders have acquired 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 67.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

