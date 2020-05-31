Insolar Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.67 Million (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $35.67 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00009409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029496 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin.

