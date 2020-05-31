Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $65.00 at Nomura Instinet

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target increased by Nomura Instinet from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Instinet currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IBP. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.28. 300,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,764. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

