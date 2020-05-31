Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.77.

INST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Instructure by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,865,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,147,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Instructure by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter worth about $29,890,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Instructure by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 520,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 405,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter worth about $22,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INST traded up $49.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 789,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. Instructure has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.36 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Instructure will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

