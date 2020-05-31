International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Brokerages

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. TheStreet cut International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 118,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $419.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of -0.14.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in International Money Express by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Money Express by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in International Money Express by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 350,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in International Money Express by 608.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.