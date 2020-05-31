International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Brokerages

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. TheStreet cut International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 118,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $419.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of -0.14.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. International Money Express had a return on equity of 61.48% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in International Money Express by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Money Express by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in International Money Express by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 350,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in International Money Express by 608.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.