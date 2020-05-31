IOTA Trading 14.4% Higher This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Upbit, HitBTC and OKEx. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $614.41 million and approximately $39.49 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00202187 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001151 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Bitfinex, Binance, Cobinhood, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi, FCoin, Gate.io, Exrates, Upbit, CoinFalcon and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.