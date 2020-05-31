Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

KALA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.31. 893,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,290. The firm has a market cap of $671.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.26. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.08% and a negative net margin of 1,578.64%. On average, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 6,337,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd Bazemore acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

