Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 264.11 ($3.47).

MTRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Metro Bank to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Investec raised shares of Metro Bank to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

In other news, insider Nick Winsor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($53,275.45). Also, insider Michael Snyder acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £13,650 ($17,955.80).

LON MTRO traded down GBX 5.96 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 71 ($0.93). 4,941,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,330. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.92. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 893.50 ($11.75).

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metro Bank will post 8691.000293 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.