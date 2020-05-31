Monarch 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.00 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 93.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Monarch has traded up 336.2% against the US dollar. One Monarch token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Monarch has a total market cap of $175,945.25 and approximately $28.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.02042359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00180432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch’s launch date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,727,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken . The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com . Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

