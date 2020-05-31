Morpheus Labs (MITX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.80 or 0.02044770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00180837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

