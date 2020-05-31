Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NBRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.46.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,003,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,923. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,200 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.
