Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,003,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,923. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 238.67%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,200 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

