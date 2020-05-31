NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NAC)

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NAC) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

Shares of ASX NAC opened at A$0.68 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 143.15, a quick ratio of 143.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities has a 12 month low of A$0.59 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of A$1.16 ($0.82).

In related news, insider Sebastian Evans 2,771,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

