Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.45.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 1,871,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,175. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.50% and a negative net margin of 2,310.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

