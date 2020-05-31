Neo Achieves Market Cap of $786.22 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Neo has a total market capitalization of $786.22 million and $567.29 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.15 or 0.00117672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.02042359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00180432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Gate.io, Bittrex, TDAX, Exrates, CoinEx, Tidebit, Cobinhood, Liquid, Bitfinex, Bibox, Huobi, Allcoin, LBank, BitMart, Coinnest, Kucoin, Bitbns, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Coinrail, DragonEX, BCEX, CoinEgg, BigONE, OKEx, CoinBene, COSS, Bitinka, Binance, Switcheo Network, Koinex, BitForex, Upbit, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin and Ovis. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.