NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 106,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.03. 1,000,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

