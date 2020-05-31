Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OKTA stock opened at $195.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Earnings History for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

