ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ORIX from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ORIX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of IX stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ORIX by 56.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ORIX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ORIX in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ORIX by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 1.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

