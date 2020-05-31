Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUK. HSBC lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Shares of PUK stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 552,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,200. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Prudential Public has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5194 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,634,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 330,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 19.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 624,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.