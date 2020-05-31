Robert W. Baird Raises Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target to $36.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WORK. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of WORK opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.47. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,441.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $39,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,716,999 shares of company stock valued at $41,337,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Slack in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

