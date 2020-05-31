Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Scholastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.40. 196,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.02. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.10 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Scholastic by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 91,866 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 796,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $19,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.