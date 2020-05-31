SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.60.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Aegis upped their price target on SCYNEXIS from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

Shares of SCYX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,405. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.85. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,099,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 488,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 213,724 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 363.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 180,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 104,805 shares during the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

