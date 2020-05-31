Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of -123.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn ($0.11) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -381.8%.

SOI stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $313.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.28.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOI shares. ValuEngine lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

