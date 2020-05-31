Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend by an average of 210.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.48. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

