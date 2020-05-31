Status Price Hits $0.0291 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Status has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $100.84 million and approximately $31.68 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, HitBTC, Tidex and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.80 or 0.02044770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00180837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023733 BTC.

About Status

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, OTCBTC, Poloniex, DEx.top, Livecoin, DragonEX, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Binance, IDAX, IDEX, LATOKEN, Liqui, Neraex, ABCC, Ovis, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Upbit, Bittrex, OOOBTC, Huobi, Gatecoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, DDEX, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Koinex, OKEx, IDCM, Tidex and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.