Stellar (XLM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $635.67 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Koinex, ABCC and C2CX. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $635.67 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.02042359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00180432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00117672 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,847 coins and its circulating supply is 20,255,740,580 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Stronghold, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Indodax, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Koineks, Kraken, Gate.io, GOPAX, BitMart, Upbit, CryptoMarket, Cryptomate, CEX.IO, Stellarport, RippleFox, HitBTC, Kuna, ABCC, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Exmo, Koinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kryptono, Ovis, Liquid, Exrates, Huobi, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Binance, C2CX and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

