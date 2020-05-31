Stratis Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003550 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Coinrail and Bithumb. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $33.58 million and $1.20 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006041 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000474 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001663 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,820,091 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Trade By Trade, Crex24, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Binance and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

