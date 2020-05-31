Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $16.50 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NOVA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 774,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,390. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million.

In other news, insider William J. Berger acquired 12,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,762.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Andrew acquired 3,650 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $49,968.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $215,019.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,044,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 432,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

