Suretly Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Suretly token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002442 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. During the last week, Suretly has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $54,602.10 and approximately $1,242.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,961 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

