Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $35.08 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and $35.08 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, ABCC, Iquant and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.02045617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00180581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119049 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,079,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,798,069,379 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, ZB.COM, Kryptono, DigiFinex, OOOBTC, Huobi, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, IDAX, Binance, BigONE, BTC-Alpha, QBTC, Bibox, Kucoin, LBank, Bitfinex, Exmo, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Kraken, TOPBTC, CoinEx, BitMart, UEX, ChaoEX, Sistemkoin, IDCM, Liqui, MBAex, C2CX, Gate.io, BitForex, Cobinhood, BtcTurk, B2BX, EXX, Upbit, TDAX, CoinTiger, DragonEX, Coinut, Iquant, OKEx, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

