TRON 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.73 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, OKEx and Bitfinex. During the last week, TRON has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.02045617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00180581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119049 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official website is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CoinEx, Bibox, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Upbit, LATOKEN, Cryptomate, Coinrail, RightBTC, IDAX, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Zebpay, Cryptopia, BitFlip, Neraex, DDEX, Bit-Z, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Gate.io, IDCM, Ovis, Tokenomy, Sistemkoin, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, Liquid, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Allcoin, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Coindeal, Bithumb, Rfinex, Bitbns, Liqui, CoinFalcon, Indodax, OKEx, LBank, ChaoEX, DragonEX, Kryptono, Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Koinex, Hotbit, Mercatox, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Fatbtc, Tidex, CoinTiger, OEX, Braziliex, Exrates, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.