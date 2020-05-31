Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 888,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,320. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Delano Anderson purchased 20,000 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 172,715 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth $9,749,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

