Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to post sales of $307.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.16 million and the lowest is $303.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vivint Smart Home.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VVNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Vivint Smart Home news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen purchased 20,614 shares of Vivint Smart Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $243,245.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,245.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd R. Pedersen purchased 25,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $293,749.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,997.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,302 shares of company stock valued at $588,631.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth $1,350,964,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth $33,000,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth $40,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVNT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,278. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.