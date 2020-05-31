Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to post $4.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.49 million to $4.94 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $19.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.68 million to $20.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.46 million, with estimates ranging from $21.18 million to $33.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million.

PINE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINE traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 47,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

