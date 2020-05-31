Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

HESM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a b rating to an e+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.86.

Hess Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.42. 592,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $350.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.75. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.431 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.33%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. J. Letwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,914.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess Midstream Partners (HESM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.